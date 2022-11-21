Josh Allen limited in Monday practice ahead of Week 12 vs. Lions

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is still dealing with an elbow injury and was listed as a limited participant in practice on Monday ahead of their Thanksgiving showdown against the Detroit Lions. The Bills only conducted a walk-through, so his injury designation is an estimation.

After a slow start against the Browns on Sunday, Allen and the Bills got things going in the second half to pull away for a 31-23 victory. The MVP candidate wasn’t as crisp as he was in previous weeks, but still had a decent outing by going 18-27 for 197 yards and a touchdown through the air. He notably only had three carries for seven yards and the lack of designed runs is a tell that the Bills coaching staff wanted to protect him.

Fantasy football implications for Week 12

Allen should be good to go again on Thursday but monitor his status over the next few days. It wouldn’t be a surprise if the team limits his activity to allow his elbow to heal even more.