Chase Young activated from I.R. of Week 12 vs. Falcons

The Washington Commanders have activated defensive end Chase Young from injured reserve, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Young had to be activated now or he wouldn’t have been able to play this season, as his three-week window was up.

It is still up in the air whether he plays this week or not. He will need to have a good week of practice before they get him in a game and even then, he will be on a snap count, per Ben Standig.

Ron Rivera says he anticipates Chase Young playing 12-16 snaps whenever he returns and then eventually ramping up to mid 20 to mid 30s. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 21, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 12

There aren’t many fantasy football implications for Young’s return unless you’re in an IDP league, but there’s no doubt his return could boost an already strong Washington defense. They’re already a defense you don’t want your running backs to face and that should only be solidified as he returns to full time.