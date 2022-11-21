Matthew Stafford in concussion protocol ahead of Week 12 vs. Chiefs

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has entered concussion protocol, per Pro Football Talk. Stafford was taken out of their Week 11 game, but we hadn’t learned if he was officially in protocol. Now we know, and it isn’t good news for the Rams and Stafford, as he suffered a concussion just the week before.

With two concussion so close together, it seems unlikely that he would be able to clear protocol and play this week against the Chiefs, but that is a question for the medical experts.

Fantasy football implications for Week 12

If Stafford can’t go, either Bryce Perkins of John Wolford would get the start. Wolford started for Stafford in Week 10, but he was unable to suit up last week due to a neck injury. We will need to see how practice goes this week before we can see who is ready to go against the Chiefs.