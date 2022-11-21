Mike Williams injury update ahead of Week 12 vs. Cardinals

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley told reporters on Monday that wide receiver Mike Williams tweaked his high-ankle sprain, per ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry. Stley believes the injury is not significant and that they will know more soon about his availability for this week.

Williams was out with a high-ankle sprain and had just returned to the starting lineup when he tweaked the injury. It does sound like he won’t miss three weeks again, but it looks like there is a chance he will miss this week.

Fantasy football implications for Week 12

The good news for the Chargers is that Keenan Allen made it through his first game back without tweaking his hamstring. They also can feel good about the way Josh Palmer has played of late when filling in for Williams.

If Williams can’t go, Palmer would again be a good fantasy start, while Allen appears safe to start again.