Josh Reynolds injury update ahead of Week 12 vs. Bills

The Detroit Lions did a walkthrough on Monday as they prepare for their early game against the Bills on Thanksgiving. Wide receiver Josh Reynolds was estimated as not practicing due to his back injury.

Reynolds looks pretty questionable to return this week. He did get in a limited practice last Thursday, but wasn’t able to back that up with a practice on Friday. The Lions did get D.J. Chark back last week, but he was severely limited in his snap count as he works his way back.

Fantasy football implications for Week 12

The Bills aren’t playing like they were to start the season, but they still have a good secondary overall and it may be difficult to play anyone other than Amon-Ra St. Brown for this Turkey Day slate. Chark has some upside as a sleeper on a short DFS slate, as he should see his snaps increase, but in regular redraft, this is a situation to avoid.