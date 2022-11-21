DJ Chark injury update ahead of Week 12 vs. Bills

The Detroit Lions got DJ Chark back from his ankle injury last week, but he was eased back with only 11 snaps played. He starts Thanksgiving week as a limited participant in practice on Monday, as they look to continue to ease him back.

Chark has shown great ability at times, but injuries and poor quarterback play have limited his fantasy and real life upside.

Fantasy football implications for Week 12

Chark could have a little sleeper appeal in DFS contests on DraftKings, as he is an adept deep target. The question is whether he’ll be able to see a decent amount of snaps against a good Bills defense.

He’s not someone you want to rely on this week in redraft, but there is a possibility that he can have a decent stretch run this season.