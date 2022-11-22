Jerry Jeudy remains day-to-day with ankle injury ahead of Week 12 vs. Panthers

The Denver Broncos are looking to overhaul their offense this week. They had a bad first half of the season and need a spark to make a run in the second. They waived running back Melvin Gordon, and Chase Edmonds is supposed to be sidelined for a few games with an injury. They will likely need to pass the ball more and are hopeful of getting Jerry Jeudy back from an ankle injury that caused him to miss last week’s game. Starting the week, he is considered day-to-day by head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

Broncos are hopeful they can get Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler and Andrew Beck back this week.



Nathaniel Hackett said they remain day to day. — Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) November 22, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 12

Jeudy returning should breathe some life into the passing attack. Quarterback Russell Wilson has struggled this season but has found most of his success when targeting Jeudy. Jeudy’s presence alone would help open the offense and should help free up teammate Courtland Sutton as well. If Jeudy is active, then you should play him against the Carolina Panthers' defense.

If Jeudy is inactive, we could see a similar target share to last week. Sutton saw seven targets, while tight end Greg Dulcich saw five, and Kendall Hinton had three. Sutton and Dulcich are worth starts if Jeudy is absent, but I would still leave Hinton on the bench unless you are in the deepest of leagues.