KJ Hamler injury update ahead of Week 12 vs. Panthers

The Denver Broncos are in an interesting place at the start of the second half of the 2022 NFL season. The Russell Wilson experiment hasn’t gotten off to a good start, and they are coming off a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in overtime. They have waived starting running back Melvin Gordon, and Chase Edmonds is expected to miss some time with an injury of his own. This would likely see the Broncos leaning more on the pass this week against the Carolina Panthers. They need a spark and are hoping to get wide receiver KJ Hamler back from his hamstring injury, and he is considered day-to-day.

Broncos are hopeful they can get Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler and Andrew Beck back this week.



Nathaniel Hackett said they remain day to day. — Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) November 22, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 12

Hamler hasn’t had the best season for Denver. He was expected to take a step up for the team when Tim Patrick was ruled out for the season with an injury during the preseason. Hamler has only been able to tally seven receptions on 14 targets for 165 yards in the seven games that he has played. Even if he can return from his injury and be ruled active, he shouldn’t crack your fantasy football lineup in Week 12 unless you are in the deepest of leagues.