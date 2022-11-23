P.J. Walker returns to limited practice, but won’t play in Week 12

The Carolina Panthers have welcomed quarterback P.J. Walker back to practice on Wednesday, but he will not start in Week 12 against the Broncos. Walker is dealing with a high ankle sprain and was listed as limited for Wednesday’s practice.

The team announced on Tuesday that Sam Darnold would get the start after returning from injured reserve following a preseason high ankle sprain. Head coach Steve Wilks told the media on Wednesday that he is not “fully confident” Walker will be available this week, so Baker Mayfield will be Darnold’s backup, per Augusta Stone.

Fantasy football implications for Week 12

It’s unclear what the plan is for the rest of the season. Walker was playing well enough to earn the starting job, but with this being a lost season, it’s unclear what the Panthers want to do with the quarterback position. They’ll be in position to select a QB in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, but that doesn’t make their current situation any more clear. Walker likely will get back into the starting lineup to see if he can at least be a bridge QB moving forward.