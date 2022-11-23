Corey Davis injury update ahead of Week 12 vs. Bears

The New York Jets are getting ready to take on the Chicago Bears in a non-conference matchup for their Week 12 game. The team made headlines on Wednesday morning as they announced that starting quarterback Zach Wilson would be benched for this week’s game. It will be backup quarterback Mike White getting the starting nod, and he may be getting some reinforcements. Wide receiver Corey Davis has missed the last three games for New York but is starting Week 12 off with a full practice participation on Wednesday.

Btw: Corey Davis is going to be a full practice participant today which is a major development. Has missed the last few games. #Jets — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) November 23, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 12

Davis has 19 receptions on 34 targets for 351 yards, and two touchdowns in seven games played this season. With White under center, the team is likely to air the ball out more which gives Davis some upside. He was nearing fantasy football relevance prior to his injury. With Garrett Wilson and Elijah Moore around him, he could be buried in his first game back. I think you should wait to see how he is used this week and hope to fire him up next week.