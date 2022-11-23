Tyler Higbee does not practice on Wednesday for Week 12 vs. Chiefs

The Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee is dealing with a knee injury that is swelling, per Greg Beachem. It’s an injury that has been a problem for Higbee, but he’s been playing through the issue. He didn’t practice on Wednesday, as they try to get the swelling down, but he looks like he will play as long as the injury doesn’t worsen.

Fantasy football implications for Week 12

Higbee is a Top 10 fantasy tight end, but has been inconsistent of late. The absence of Cooper Kupp should be good for him, but with Matthew Stafford out this week and possibly more weeks, it’s hard to feel great about Higbee’s upside. But, he’s also in a good spot to see targets and he saw a bunch from John Wolford against the Cardinals, as he caught 8-of-8 for 73 yards. If he plays, he still someone to start.