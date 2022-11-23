Kadarius Toney not practicing Wednesday ahead of Week 12

Kansas City Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney is not practicing on Wednesday ahead of Week 12 vs. the Los Angeles Rams. Toney was injured last week on SNF vs. the Los Angeles Chargers due to a hamstring injury. The Chiefs are also without WRs Mecole Hardman and JuJu Smith-Schuster, plus RB Clyde Edwarwds-Helaire was placed on IR on Wednesday.

Kadarius Toney injury updates

Fantasy football impact

Toney has less of a chance of playing this week than Smith-Schuster, who is set to be back at practice. We’ll see if Toney can get in some limited work this week and get back on the field. If he isn’t, JuJu should benefit the most as the lone receiver outside of Travis Kelce. The Chiefs could use Justin Watson, Skyy Moore and Jody Fortson more. Marquez Valdes-Scantling is also healthy but hasn’t been effective. He was held to one catch last week despite being in line for plenty of snaps/targets.