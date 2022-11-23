Allen Robinson injury update ahead of Week 12 vs. Chiefs

The Los Angeles Rams are dealing with a big question at quarterback with Matthew Stafford in concussion protocol for the second time in two weeks. They also have some pass catchers banged up, with Tyler Higbee and Allen Robinson dealing with injuries.

The good news is that both players were able to get in limited practices to start the week, with Robinson dealing with an ankle injury. Robinson has had a poor fantasy season overall and even with Cooper Kupp out and Matthew Stafford playing for part of the game, Robinson only secured 47 receiving yards last week. He did manage a touchdown, his third of the season.

Fantasy football implications for Week 12

Facing the Chiefs always means plenty of pass attempts, but with Bryce Hopkins or John Wolford at quarterback this week, Robinson doesn’t have much fantasy upside. He’d only be a play in deep leagues and you’ll probably need a touchdown out of him to reach value.