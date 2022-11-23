Leonard Fournette injury update ahead of Week 12 vs. Browns

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will return from their Week 11 bye hoping to maintain their status as NFC South division leaders. Running back Leonard Fournette suffered a hip injury during Week 10 against the Seahawks but was expected to play in Week 12. He has started the week of preparation with a limited practice.

Fantasy football implications for Week 12

Even before this week began, Fournette was starting to see Rachaad White eating into his workload. The Buccaneers have started to get White more involved as part of an overall effort to inject some life into this offense. Fournette still holds fantasy relevance as a receiver and red zone running back but he’s not the workhorse he was expected to be. If Fournette trends down, White would gain value in fantasy formats. Both are flex plays at the moment but White could be a RB2 if Fournette were to miss time.