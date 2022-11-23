JuJu Smith-Schuster injury update ahead of Week 12 vs. Rams

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is expected to be back at practice Wednesday ahead of Week 12 against the Los Angeles Rams. Smith-Schuster missed last week with a concussion he suffered in Week 10 against the Jaguars. The receiver is on the right track to be cleared for Week 12 with a return to practice.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said LG Joe Thuney (ankle), WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring) will not practice today.



Reid says WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) will practice Wednesday, a step closer to getting cleared from the concussion protocol. "He is feeling better," Reid said. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) November 23, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 12

The Chiefs have a host of receivers for Patrick Mahomes this year but none have quite clicked like Smith-Schuster in recent weeks. The receiver was establishing himself as the go-to threat outside of Travis Kelce over the last three weeks prior to the concussion. If he does return, he’ll command some targets and give the Chiefs one more big weapon in the passing game. It’ll also open up more opportunities for Kelce underneath. If Smith-Schuster can’t be cleared, Skyy Moore, Jody Fortson, Kadarius Toney and Marquez Valdes-Scantling will be the next options in Kansas City’s offense.