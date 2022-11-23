 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

JuJu Smith-Schuster injury update ahead of Week 12 vs. Rams

We break down the news that Smith-Schuster is in concussion protocol. What it means for Week 12 and beyond.

By DKNation Staff
Tennessee Titans v Kansas City Chiefs
JuJu Smith-Schuster of the Kansas City Chiefs adjusts his Adidas Z.N.E 01 True Wireless headphones against the Tennessee Titans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 6, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is expected to be back at practice Wednesday ahead of Week 12 against the Los Angeles Rams. Smith-Schuster missed last week with a concussion he suffered in Week 10 against the Jaguars. The receiver is on the right track to be cleared for Week 12 with a return to practice.

Fantasy football implications for Week 12

The Chiefs have a host of receivers for Patrick Mahomes this year but none have quite clicked like Smith-Schuster in recent weeks. The receiver was establishing himself as the go-to threat outside of Travis Kelce over the last three weeks prior to the concussion. If he does return, he’ll command some targets and give the Chiefs one more big weapon in the passing game. It’ll also open up more opportunities for Kelce underneath. If Smith-Schuster can’t be cleared, Skyy Moore, Jody Fortson, Kadarius Toney and Marquez Valdes-Scantling will be the next options in Kansas City’s offense.

More From DraftKings Nation