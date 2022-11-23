Lamar Jackson injury update ahead of Week 12 vs. Jaguars

The Baltimore Ravens have an AFC matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 12. The offense has been dealing with injuries all season, and that looks like it will continue this week. Quarterback Lamar Jackson is on the injury report to start the week and didn’t practice on Wednesday. He is dealing with a hip injury, but head coach John Harbaugh isn’t concerned at this point about Jackson’s availability for Sunday’s game.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson didn’t practice Wednesday due to hip injury coming out of win over Panthers but HC John Harbaugh was adamant Jackson will play in Sunday’s game vs. Jaguars. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) November 23, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 12

Jackson is one of the best quarterbacks in fantasy football due to his dual-threat ability. He has cooled off from his hot start to the year, but each game, he can throw for 250 yards and run for another 100. In his last game against the Carolina Panthers, Jackosn threw for 209 yards and an interception while adding 11 carries for 31 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

If Jackson is active, you are going to start him against the Jaguars. If he is inactive, Tyler Huntley would get the starting nod and could have some fantasy value. He showed off his own dual-threat ability last season in relief of Jackson but likely would only crack your lineup if you were desperate.