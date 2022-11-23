Russell Gage injury update ahead of Week 12 vs. Browns

Week 12 of the NFL season is here. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to hit the road to take on the Cleveland Browns in a non-conference game on Sunday, November 27. The Bucs have dealt with wide receiver injuries all season, and that looks like it will continue. Russell Gage is still dealing with a hamstring injury and is starting the week off by not practicing. Head coach Todd Bowles did say Gage is progressing, so keep an eye on his practice status for the remainder of the week.

Wide receiver Russell Gage, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury, did not practice today. Coach Todd Bowles said he has made some progress in his recovery. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) November 23, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 12

Gage has only been able to suit up for seven games this season. He has 29 receptions on 40 targets for 231 yards and a touchdown. It is hard for him to stand out as long as Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are active. He still benefits from having Tom Brady as his quarterback but has a tough matchup against the Browns this week. Coming off an injury and with the matchup, if Gage is active I still wouldn’t start him in fantasy football.