Russell Gage injury update ahead of Week 12 vs. Browns

We break down the news that Russell Gage is dealing with a hamstring injury. What it means for Week 12 and beyond.

By TeddyRicketson
Russell Gage #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks to the locker room at halftime of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on October 2, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Week 12 of the NFL season is here. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to hit the road to take on the Cleveland Browns in a non-conference game on Sunday, November 27. The Bucs have dealt with wide receiver injuries all season, and that looks like it will continue. Russell Gage is still dealing with a hamstring injury and is starting the week off by not practicing. Head coach Todd Bowles did say Gage is progressing, so keep an eye on his practice status for the remainder of the week.

Fantasy football implications for Week 12

Gage has only been able to suit up for seven games this season. He has 29 receptions on 40 targets for 231 yards and a touchdown. It is hard for him to stand out as long as Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are active. He still benefits from having Tom Brady as his quarterback but has a tough matchup against the Browns this week. Coming off an injury and with the matchup, if Gage is active I still wouldn’t start him in fantasy football.

