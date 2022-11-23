Raheem Mostert injury update ahead of Week 12 vs. Texans

The Miami Dolphins will take on the Houston Texans in Week 12 of the NFL season. They have seen a changing of the guard at running back for the second time this season. Raheem Mostert was the starting running back, but Jeff Wilson Jr. has been the more efficient running back since being acquired at the 2022 NFL trade deadline. Mostert starts the week off by missing practice due to a knee injury.

Raheem Mostert’s knee caused him to miss Wednesday practice, along with Thomas Morstead’s illness and Melvin Ingram’s vet rest. Others went through limited Wednesday participation for Dolphins. pic.twitter.com/aOygFMYlVs — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) November 23, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 12

Mostert has played in 10 games this season and has run the ball 118 times for 543 yards and three touchdowns. He has brought in 17 of his 26 targets for 119 additional yards and another touchdown. Since Wilson has been around, he has seen a definite drop in his workload. If he can suit up, you could start him, but do so with lowered expectations because of how Wilson Jr. has played. If he is ruled inactive, treat Wilson Jr. like an RB1 and start him in your Week 12 fantasy football lineups.