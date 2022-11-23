Gus Edwards injury update ahead of Week 12 vs. Jaguars

The Baltimore Ravens will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC battle on Sunday for Week 12. The Ravens' offense has been decimated by injuries this season, yet they still take a 7-3 record and first place standing in the AFC North into this game. They can’t seem to keep running backs healthy, but there is a glimmer of good news on Wednesday as Gus Edwards returned to practice. He has been dealing with a hamstring injury and missed last week’s game.

Ravens RB Gus Edwards (hamstring) returned to practice after missing Sunday's game.



Practice squad WR DeSean Jackson (hamstring) was also back on the field. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) November 23, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 12

Edwards began the season on IR but was able to return in Week 7 against the Cleveland Browns. He had 16 carries for 66 yards and two touchdowns but didn’t bring in his lone target. He suited up the following week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and had 11 carries for 65 yards but didn’t find the endzone. Edwards has missed the team’s last two games but is hopeful of returning this week. If he is active, you will likely start him in your fantasy football lineups against the Jaguars.