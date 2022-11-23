Kyler Murray injury update ahead of Week 12 vs. Chargers

The Arizona Cardinals might get a big boost on the field in Week 12 against the Los Angeles Chargers in the form of Kyler Murray’s return. According to head coach Kliff Kingsbury, Murray is trending up and is close to a return after two weeks out with a hamstring injury.

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said QB Kyler Murray (hamstring) "definitely is trending in the right direction" to start Sunday vs. the Chargers. — Bob McManaman (@azbobbymac) November 23, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 12

The Cardinals did beat the Rams in the first week Murray was out but got blown out by the 49ers last week. Murray would boost this offense significantly if he’s at 100%, especially with his ability to run. The Chargers have been suspect defensively, so this is a strong matchup for Murray to come back. If he doesn’t return, Colt McCoy would be in line to make his third start. The Cardinals might also be getting Marquise Brown back from injured reserve, which would further elevate this offense. Murray and Brown have been a dynamic combination and the Cardinals could use that combo in what is likely to be a high-scoring game.