Kyler Murray injury update ahead of Week 12 vs. Chargers

We break down the news that Murray has a hamstring injury. What it means for Week 12 and beyond.

Arizona Cardinals v Los Angeles Rams
Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
The Arizona Cardinals might get a big boost on the field in Week 12 against the Los Angeles Chargers in the form of Kyler Murray’s return. According to head coach Kliff Kingsbury, Murray is trending up and is close to a return after two weeks out with a hamstring injury.

Fantasy football implications for Week 12

The Cardinals did beat the Rams in the first week Murray was out but got blown out by the 49ers last week. Murray would boost this offense significantly if he’s at 100%, especially with his ability to run. The Chargers have been suspect defensively, so this is a strong matchup for Murray to come back. If he doesn’t return, Colt McCoy would be in line to make his third start. The Cardinals might also be getting Marquise Brown back from injured reserve, which would further elevate this offense. Murray and Brown have been a dynamic combination and the Cardinals could use that combo in what is likely to be a high-scoring game.

