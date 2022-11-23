Rondale Moore injury update ahead of Week 12 vs. Chargers

The Arizona Cardinals are gearing up to take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 12. They have struggled to stay healthy all season, and it looks like they are in line for more of the same in Week 12. Wide receiver Rondale Moore suffered a groin injury in Week 11, and it is still affecting him this week. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday that Moore would likely be out a week due to the injury.

#AZCardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said it'll be "at least a week" for WR Rondale Moore's return from the groin injury. — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) November 23, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 12

Moore has suited up for eight games this season and has 41 receptions on 56 targets for 414 yards and a touchdown. The injury comes at a brutal time because he was gaining steam in the offense with backup quarterback Colt McCoy under center. In Week 11, Moore was able to bring in nine of his 13 targets for 94 yards. That marked three games in a row where he had at least eight targets. Moore was injured early in Week 11 and didn’t register a target. In his absence, teammate Greg Dortch had a breakout game and should see increased usage heading forward.