Sauce Gardner injury update ahead of Week 12 vs. Bears

The New York Jets have already made headlines in Week 12. Ahead of their matchup against the Chicago Bears, they are making a change under center as Mike White has been named the starting quarterback. The team could see a change on the other side of the ball as well as star rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner is dealing with a calf injury. He is limited in practice on Wednesday and would be a big loss to the Jets’ defense in an important game.

Saleh said he is not concerned about Sauce Gardner's availability for the game. He is limited today in practice with a calf. — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) November 23, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 12

If Gardner is active, it would limit the upside of Chicago wide receiver Darnell Mooney. He already struggles to have fantasy relevance but has started putting out better performances recently. Gardner and the Jets are coming off a game where they held the New England Patriots receivers to a low stat day. No player had more than 53 receiving yards, and nobody had a receiving touchdown. If Gardner is active, you are likely still starting Mooney but with lowered expectations.

If Gardner is inactive, Mooney will see an uptick in his outlook based on a better matchup. This would also see Chase Claypool have a better projection, but he still shouldn’t be started in your fantasy lineup.