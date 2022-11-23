Aaron Jones injury update ahead of Week 12 vs. Eagles

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones was limited in practice on Wednesday due to shin and glute injuries. The shin injury is old and he played through it last week, while the glute injury is new. He did get limited work in, so he’s likely to play this week against the Eagles.

Jones didn’t have his best day for fantasy last week, totaling 76 yards with three receptions. But the week before that he went off for 170 yards and two touchdowns. He’s always a threat for a huge game.

Fantasy football implications for Week 12

Jones will likely play and will be worth a start in all fantasy leagues. If he were to miss, A.J. Dillon would be a must start. The Eagles have been weak against the run, but they did add two good run stoppers just last week in Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph and they were helpful in a limited role. This week they should see even more work.