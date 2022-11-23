Allen Lazard injury update ahead of Week 12 vs. Eagles

Week 12 of the NFL season is upon us. The Green Bay Packers will take on the Philadelphia Eagles as part of this week’s edition of Sunday Night Football. The Packers have had injury issues on their offense all season, and this week will continue that trend. Along with quarterback Aaron Rodgers having a broken thumb, wide receiver Allen Lazard is dealing with a shoulder injury. He was limited in practice on Tuesday with a shoulder injury.

Fantasy football implications for Week 12

Lazard has been the best wide receiver for Green Bay. He has played in nine games and has caught 38 of his 66 targets for 529 yards and five touchdowns. He leads the Packers in most receiving categories and has fantasy football value. If he is active, you are likely going to start him, even in a tough matchup against the Eagles. If Lazard is inactive, the only Pakcers wideout I’d feel comfortable replacing him with is rookie Christian Watson.