Aaron Rodgers limited with broken thumb on Wednesday for Week 12 vs. Eagles

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a broken thumb back on October 9th in London and has been playing through it since, per ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. Rodgers confirmed what the injury was just this week.

The packers are coming off a mini-bye with their last game against the Titans on Thursday Night Football. He should be about as healthy as he’s been in a while. He even got in a limited practice on Wednesday when he’s been sitting out practices most Wednesdays since the thumb injury.

Fantasy football implications for Week 12

Rodgers will play this week against the Eagles unless he somehow makes the injury worse in practice. He’s also had his best two fantasy games over the last two weeks, reaching 19 fantasy points in both games. He hadn’t topped 16 fantasy points in any other game. That is mostly to do with the emergence of Christian Watson, who has become a touchdown king with five TD receptions in the last tow weeks, which account for every touchdown Rodgers threw in those games.