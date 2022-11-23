David Njoku injury update ahead of Week 12 vs. Buccaneers

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku returned from his high ankle sprain last week, but split work with backup Harrison Bryant. This week he’s started the week by not practicing and adding a knee injury to his ankle injury.

The odds that Njoku will continue to split snaps are pretty good if he’s still not 100%. Last week he caught 2-of-3 targets for 17 yards against the Bills. Before his injury, he was putting up good numbers for a tight end and had 30 receptions in his previous five games.

Fantasy football implications for Week 12

We’ll see how he practices the rest of the week, but I don’t think we want to go back to him in fantasy until we know he is 100%. We also can’t use Harrison Bryant, even if Njoku ended up missing this week. Right now Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones are the only viable fantasy plays in this receiving game.