Alvin Kamara injury update ahead of Week 12 vs. 49ers

Week 12 of the NFL season is upon us. The New Orleans Saints will hit the road this week to take on the San Francisco 49ers. The Saints have dealt with injuries on their offense all season, and that looks like it will continue this week. Running back Alvin Kamara isn’t hurt, but he is dealing with an illness. He wasn’t able to practice on Thursday, which is a cause for concern for his availability this weekend.

Illness for Alvin Kamara pic.twitter.com/jd4VlLlGFg — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) November 24, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 12

Kamara has been relied upon heavily by New Orleans this season. He has played in nine games and has 124 carries for 511 yards with a touchdown. As is typical for him, he also has a high targets share. He has 43 receptions on 58 targets for an additional 385 yards and two more touchdowns. If Kamara is active, you are going to start him even in a tough matchup against the San Francisco defense. If he is unable to play due to his illness, you could play his backup, Mark Ingram, if he can return from his knee injury. If both of them are out, you would need to look other places for a replacement.