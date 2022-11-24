 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Deebo Samuel injury update ahead of Week 12 vs. Saints

We break down the news that Deebo Samuel has a hamstring injury. What it means for Week 12 and beyond.

TeddyRicketson
Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers carries the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the third quarter at Estadio Azteca on November 21, 2022 in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season is here. The San Francisco 49ers are set to play host to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, November 27. The 49ers are riding a three-game win streak as they are getting contributions from all parts of their offense. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel hasn’t had as crazy of a season as he did when he broke out last year but has still played his role in the offense. Samuel was listed as a limited practice participant on Thursday with a hamstring injury.

Fantasy football implications for Week 12

Samuel has continued to be used in both the passing and run games to open up the offense. He has played in nine games this year and has 41 receptions on 69 targets for 468 yards and two touchdowns. Samuel adds 31 rushing attempts for 202 yards and two more touchdowns. While his yardage numbers have a high ceiling, his usage gives him upside each week for your fantasy football lineups. If Samuel is active, you likely will start him. If he is ruled inactive due to the injury, teammate Brandon Aiyuk would get a boost and should be started.

