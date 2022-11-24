Deebo Samuel injury update ahead of Week 12 vs. Saints

Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season is here. The San Francisco 49ers are set to play host to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, November 27. The 49ers are riding a three-game win streak as they are getting contributions from all parts of their offense. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel hasn’t had as crazy of a season as he did when he broke out last year but has still played his role in the offense. Samuel was listed as a limited practice participant on Thursday with a hamstring injury.

#49ers practice report for Thursday:



Did not practice:

DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle)



Limited:

DL Samson Ebukam (quadricep, Achilles)

WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring)



Full:

LT Trent Williams (rest) — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) November 24, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 12

Samuel has continued to be used in both the passing and run games to open up the offense. He has played in nine games this year and has 41 receptions on 69 targets for 468 yards and two touchdowns. Samuel adds 31 rushing attempts for 202 yards and two more touchdowns. While his yardage numbers have a high ceiling, his usage gives him upside each week for your fantasy football lineups. If Samuel is active, you likely will start him. If he is ruled inactive due to the injury, teammate Brandon Aiyuk would get a boost and should be started.