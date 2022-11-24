Bills vs. Lions inactives: Who is not playing in Week 12

Week 12 of the NFL season will feature a loaded Thanksgiving slate. The first of three games on the day will see the Buffalo Bills hit the road to take on the Detroit Lions. Kickoff from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan is set for 12:30 p.m. ET, with the game airing on CBS.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there are some players to look at for both teams. We will get the full list around 11 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Bills will be without LB Tremaine Edmunds (groin, heel) and DE Gregory Rousseau (ankle), who have been ruled out. Defensive end A.J. Epenesa is doubtful with an ankle injury. Center Mitch More is questionable with both an elbow and an ankle injury.

The Lions have ruled out G Evan Brown (ankle), DE Charles Harris (groin), G Jonah Jackson (concussion), CB Jeff Okudah (concussion) and DE Josh Paschal (knee). Wide receiver Josh Reynolds is their only questionable player and is dealing with a back injury. He didn’t practice on Monday and logged a limited practice on Tuesday and Wednesday.