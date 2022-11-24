Giants vs. Cowboys inactives: Who is not playing in Week 12

Week 12 of the NFL season will start with a loaded Thursday schedule. The second of the Thanksgiving games will feature the New York Giants going on the road to take on the Dallas Cowboys. Kickoff from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas is set for 4:30 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Fox.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there are several injuries for both teams. We will get the full list around 3 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Giants will be without TE Daniel Bellinger (eye), G Joshua Ezeudu (neck), C Jon Feliciano (neck), CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee), G Shane Lemieux (toe), CB Fabian Moreau (oblique) and T Evan Neal (knee, illness) who have already been ruled out. Safety Dane Belton (collarbone), WR Richie James (knee), T Tyre Phillips (neck), S Jason Pinnock (jaw) and T Andrew Thomas (illness) are all listed as questionable.

The Cowboys have only ruled out LB Anthony Barr with a hamstring injury. Defensive end Tarell Basham (illness) and DT Johnathan Hankins (illness) are listed as doubtful. Defensive end Dante Fowler (illness), DT Neville Gallimore (illness), CB Kelvin Joseph (illness), DE Demarcus Lawrence (foot, illness), DT Osa Odighizuwa (knee), LB Micah Parsons (knee, ankle) and S Donovan Wilson (illness) are all questionable for the game.