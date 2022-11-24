Patriots vs. Vikings inactives: Who is not playing in Week 12

Week 12 of the NFL season is upon us. The action gets started with a loaded three-game set on Thanksgiving. The final game of the day on Thursday, November 24 will feature the New England Patriots taking on the Minnesota Vikings. Kickoff from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota is set for 8:20 p.m. ET, with the game airing on NBC.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there are some names to look out for both teams. We will get the full list around 6:50 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Patriots will be without T Isaiah Wynn, who was ruled out with a foot injury. Center David Andrews (thigh), T Yodny Cajuste (calf), CB Marcus Jones (ankle) and WR DeVante Parker (knee) are listed as questionable. Parker, in particular, logged a limited participation in practice every day this week.

The Vikings have ruled out CB Andrew Booth (knee), T Christian Darrisaw (concussion) and CB Akayleb Evans (concussion). Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson is questionable with a calf injury. Tomlinson was able to practice in a limited capacity every day this week.