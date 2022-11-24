Von Miller suffers knee injury in Week 12 vs. Lions, out for rest of game

Update: The initial report on Miller is that he suffered a knee sprain. He will likely miss time but will undergo further tests to see how bad the injury is. Miller is set to get an MRI and other tests on Friday.

The initial diagnosis for #Bills star Von Miller is a knee sprain, source said. That would be a good outcome. No one has ruled out a more serious injury, but some hope. He has an MRI and other tests tomorrow to confirm. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 24, 2022

Week 12 is starting off with a loaded Thanksgiving slate. The first game of the day features the Buffalo Bills taking on the Detroit Lions. During the second quarter, Bills’ linebacker Von Miller suffered an injury and was taken into the medical tent. He was in the tent for a long time, and right after the two-minute warning, he was seen being carted to the locker room. Miller was then swiftly ruled out for the rest of the game with a knee injury.

Von Miller has been ruled out for today due to a knee injury. https://t.co/SYEJZp8xxz — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 24, 2022

Miller came into this week with 20 solo tackles through 10 games. While that number doesn’t inspire much fear in opposing quarterbacks, his team-leading eight sacks probably do. Miller has been a reliable piece for this Buffalo defense, and the lack of his presence on the field will give the Lions’ offense more flexibility. It should also give quarterback Jared Goff more time in the pocket with Miller sidelined. This game heads into halftime with Buffalo up 17-14 over Detroit.