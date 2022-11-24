Amon-Ra St. Brown dealing with injury in Week 12 vs. Bills

Week 12 of the NFL season is underway. The Detroit Lions are hosting the Buffalo Bills in the first game of a three-game slate. It has been a back-and-forth game with the Lions hanging with the Bills throughout. Detroit wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is having a great game with nine receptions for 122 yards and a touchdown in the game. On the game-tying drive by Detroit, St. Brown landed awkwardly and appeared in obvious discomfort. The play set up a field goal and ended the Lions’ drive, so we don’t know if St. Brown would have been sidelined.

St. Brown has dealt with injuries throughout this season and even had a stinger earlier in the game in Week 12 that caused him to miss some plays. He is the team’s leading receiver by far and would be a huge missing piece if he is unable to get back out on the field if this game does get to overtime or int he coming weeks.