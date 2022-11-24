Jakobi Meyers suffers shoulder injury in Week 12 vs. Vikings

UPDATE: Meyers is backing on the sideline and catching warmup passes for Mac Jones, per Chris Mason. He’ll likely be back in the game when the Patriots offense goes back on the field.

Week 12 is underway on Thursday, November 24. The final game in the Thanksgiving slate pits the New England Patriots against the Minnesota Vikings. This game has gotten off to a hot start, with both teams scoring touchdowns in the first quarter. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers caught a big 26-yard reception on New England’s first drive of the game. Unfortunately, Meyers landed awkwardly and had to go to the locker room for further tests, including X-rays.

Patriots injury update: WR Jakobi Meyers is questionable to return (shoulder). — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 25, 2022

Meyers has been the best wide receiver for the Patriots this season. Through eight games this season, he has 44 receptions on 58 targets for 509 yards and three touchdowns. He has been a reliable target for Mac Jones, and his early gain showed how much he is counted on. If he is unable to come back to this game, we will likely see Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne see more work in the offense.