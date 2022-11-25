Logan Thomas injury update ahead of Week 12 vs. Falcons

Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas did not participate in Friday’s practice after limited participation on Wednesday and Thursday. The Commanders face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, and while Thomas is listed as questionable, head coach Ron Rivera said that he expects Thomas to be ready to play by then.

Fantasy football implications for Week 12

If Thomas sits out, the Commanders are down to John Bates and Cole Turner with Armani Rogers on injured reserve. Thomas had five receptions for 65 yards last week against the Texans in a season-high game, and the fantasy implications shouldn’t be too severe as he is expected to play this weekend.

Neither Bates nor Turner would be worth picking up as a streamer in Week 12. The Commanders don’t target their tight ends too often — Thomas has 20 receptions over the season for 183 yards. He notched his lone score of the season in Week 2. Even if he does play, there are other tight ends who are better options to start this week.