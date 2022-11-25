 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Josh Jacobs injury update ahead of Week 12 vs. Seahawks

We break down the news that Jacobs has a calf injury. What it means for Week 12 and beyond.

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Josh Jacobs of the Las Vegas Raiders runs and leaps against Damarri Mathis of the Denver Broncos during an NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on November 20, 2022 in Denver, Colorado.
Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders might not be able to lean on Josh Jacobs and the running game in Week 12 against the Seattle Seahawks. Jacobs has been listed as questionable for the contest with a calf injury. It appears to be an issue he picked up in practice Friday, which resulted in a limited session and this designation. Jacobs wasn’t limited Wednesday or Thursday.

Fantasy football implications for Week 12

If Jacobs misses the game, Ameer Abdullah would be in line for more work. He’s been more of a receiving back this season though, so Brandon Bolden could be in consideration for carries while Abdullah remains the primary pass-catching back. There’s still a few days for Jacobs to power through his injury but this is not a good development for the Raiders after the season Jacobs is having. Fantasy managers will have to wait until the late window as well to know Jacobs’ status, which means they’ll have to juggle their rosters a bit.

