Josh Jacobs injury update ahead of Week 12 vs. Seahawks

The Las Vegas Raiders might not be able to lean on Josh Jacobs and the running game in Week 12 against the Seattle Seahawks. Jacobs has been listed as questionable for the contest with a calf injury. It appears to be an issue he picked up in practice Friday, which resulted in a limited session and this designation. Jacobs wasn’t limited Wednesday or Thursday.

Josh Jacobs must have tweaked his calf at practice. Was limited today and is questionable for Sunday. #Raiders — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) November 25, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 12

If Jacobs misses the game, Ameer Abdullah would be in line for more work. He’s been more of a receiving back this season though, so Brandon Bolden could be in consideration for carries while Abdullah remains the primary pass-catching back. There’s still a few days for Jacobs to power through his injury but this is not a good development for the Raiders after the season Jacobs is having. Fantasy managers will have to wait until the late window as well to know Jacobs’ status, which means they’ll have to juggle their rosters a bit.