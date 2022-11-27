 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Darnell Mooney suffers ankle injury in Week 12 vs. Jets, doubtful to return

Darnell Mooney suffered an ankle injury in Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

NFL: Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney prepares for a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney went to the locker room in Week 12 against the New York Jets after suffering an ankle injury. Mooney was unable to put any weight on his leg as he was helped off the field by trainers. He is officially doubtful to return to the contest.

Mooney suffered the injury on a running play for David Montgomery, so it’s unclear exactly what happened to the receiver. He has not been involved at all in the passing game, and the weather in New York and Trevor Siemian at quarterback haven’t done him any favors. If he doesn’t come back in this contest, he’ll finish the game with zero targets.

Look for Chase Claypool, Cole Kmet and Equanimeous St. Brown to be more involved in the passing game if the Bears decide to start airing it out more. They are only down one score to the Jets at this moment, so throwing the ball might still not be a necessity.

