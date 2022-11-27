Travis Etienne suffers foot injury in Week 12 vs. Ravens

Update: Etienne is back on the sidelines with the team and still has his pads on. He is reportedly cutting on the sideline and seems to be testing out his foot. The Jags are up 7-6 midway through the second quarter and could use a spark if Etienne is able to get back into the game.

Travis Etienne is back on the sidelines still in his pads running and cutting on his foot. He’s been talking with teammates and coaches. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) November 27, 2022

The Jacksonville Jaguars are hosting the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12. The Jags have seemingly found their running back of the future in Travis Etienne. He has taken over the starting running back role and has been involved in both the running and receiving aspects of the game. Unfortunately, Etienne seems to have suffered a foot injury in the first quarter of Sunday’s game. He is questionable to return.

Jaguars RB Travis Etienne just walked off to the locker room. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 27, 2022

Jaguars’ RB Travis Etienne is questionable to return today with a foot injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 27, 2022

Prior to his injury, Etienne was having a down game. He only had two carries for three yards and wasn’t targeted in the passing game. While Etienne is sidelined, the likely beneficiary will be JaMycal Hasty, who should see an increased workload. Hasty hasn’t seen much work this season and only had 13 carries heading into this week. With that work, he had 92 yards and a touchdown. He has also brought in seven of his 10 targets for 23 yards, so could also see some screen passes come his way in passing situations.