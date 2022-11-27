Jeff Wilson Jr. goes to locker room in second half vs. Texans

Update: Wilson is back on the sidelines. He ran out of the locker room under his own power, so seemingly is healthy. We won’t know until he takes the field, but with the large lead, they may end up holding him out, which then would cause the update to come in the post-game press conference.

Jeff Wilson comes running back out of the locker room and onto the sideline. — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) November 27, 2022

Miami Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson Jr. was forced to go to the locker room in the second half of Week 12 vs. the Houston Texans on Sunday. In one of the weirdest things you will see all day, Wilson Jr. appears to suffer some type of injury and is then dragged off the field by wide receiver Tyreek Hill. It looks like Hill is going to help Wilson Jr. up, but the running back just slides along the ground and Hill is forced to drag/slide him all the way to the sideline.

Wilson was able to jog into the locker room, so it could just be cramps, but theoretically, he is getting some tests done on something. For now, we just know that he is dealing with some issue that has him away from the sideline. Prior to this injury situation, Wilson Jr. had found the endzone on the ground. He has eight carries for 17 yards and a score and brought in one of his two targets for an additional 13 yards. There won’t be much rush to get him back to the field because the Dolphins find themselves up 30-0 on the Texans halfway through the third quarter. While Wilson Jr. is sidelined, Myles Gaskin should see more work in the run game.