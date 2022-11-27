Michael Carter doubtful to return in Week 12 vs. Bears

New York Jets RB Michael Carter is doubtful to return in the second half vs. the Chicago Bears in Week 12 on Sunday due to an ankle injury. Carter got the starting nod today as James Robinson was a healthy scratch from the game. Carter had six carries for 21 yards and brought in both of his targets for an additional 15 yards.

RB Michael Carter (ankle) is doubtful to return.



So it's all Bam Knight. #Jets — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) November 27, 2022

The Jets currently find themselves up 31-10 on the Bears. Quarterback Mike White has helped to open up the offense so we could see the run game take over in the fourth quarter to whittle the time down. While Carter is sidelined with his injury, Zonovan “Bam” Knight has eight carries for 37 yards. He and Ty Johnson will likely see a lot of work in the fourth quarter as New York tries to close this game out. Just because Carter doesn’t return to this game doesn’t mean that he will be sidelined for a significant amount of time due to the team’s lead. We likely won’t know the extent of Carter’s injury until next week.