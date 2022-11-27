 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Michael Carter doubtful to return in Week 12 vs. Bears

Jets RB was forced to leave in the second half due to an ankle injury.

New York Jets running back Michael Carter (32) runs during the first quarter of the National Football League game between the New York Jets and the Chicago Bears on November 27, 2022 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New York Jets RB Michael Carter is doubtful to return in the second half vs. the Chicago Bears in Week 12 on Sunday due to an ankle injury. Carter got the starting nod today as James Robinson was a healthy scratch from the game. Carter had six carries for 21 yards and brought in both of his targets for an additional 15 yards.

The Jets currently find themselves up 31-10 on the Bears. Quarterback Mike White has helped to open up the offense so we could see the run game take over in the fourth quarter to whittle the time down. While Carter is sidelined with his injury, Zonovan “Bam” Knight has eight carries for 37 yards. He and Ty Johnson will likely see a lot of work in the fourth quarter as New York tries to close this game out. Just because Carter doesn’t return to this game doesn’t mean that he will be sidelined for a significant amount of time due to the team’s lead. We likely won’t know the extent of Carter’s injury until next week.

