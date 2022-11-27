Chase Claypool suffers leg injury in Week 12 vs. Jets

The Chicago Bears are taking on the New York Jets in Week 12 of the NFL season. During the fourth quarter, Chase Claypool jumped up for a pass from backup quarterback Trevor Siemian. He landed awkwardly but stayed in for another play before coming out and heading into the medical tent.

Chase Claypool is going into the medical tent now. https://t.co/A9YSZAN4FM — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) November 27, 2022

Prior to his injury, Claypool was leading the Bears in targets with five. He had brought in two of them for a team-high 51 yards. Starting wide receiver Darnell Mooney also suffered an injury in the game, so Chicago may have to go down its depth chart for the tail end of this game. They are down 31-10 at the two-minute warning, so if Claypool doesn’t return, it doesn’t automatically mean he had a bad injury. We likely won’t know the extent of the issue until next week when the Bears get back into their normal practice schedule.