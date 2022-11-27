Carolina Panthers RB D’Onta Foreman was forced to exit briefly in the first half of Week 12’s matchup vs. the Denver Broncos on Sunday due to an apparent lower leg injury. Foreman ripped off an 18-yard run before heading to the medical tent late in the second quarter. He was able to return to the game but it’s worth monitoring the rest of the way.
Filed under:
D’Onta Foreman banged up, able to return in first half vs. Broncos in Week 12
