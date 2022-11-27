 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

D’Onta Foreman banged up, able to return in first half vs. Broncos in Week 12

Panthers RB was forced to leave with what looked like a lower-leg injury. He was able to get back into the game in the second quarter.

By DKNation Staff Updated
D’Onta Foreman of the Carolina Panthers runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Bank of America Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers RB D’Onta Foreman was forced to exit briefly in the first half of Week 12’s matchup vs. the Denver Broncos on Sunday due to an apparent lower leg injury. Foreman ripped off an 18-yard run before heading to the medical tent late in the second quarter. He was able to return to the game but it’s worth monitoring the rest of the way.

More From DraftKings Nation