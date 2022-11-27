Tyreek Hill misses fourth quarter in Week 12 win vs. Texans

Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill was unable to return to Week 12 vs. the Houston Texans in the fourth quarter on Sunday due to cramping. It’s likely nothing too serious to worry about for Hill, though he probably won’t get any more work against the Texans. The Dolphins have already yanked QB Tua Tagovailoa in favor of Skylar Thompson.

Hill finished Week 12 with six catches for 85 yards and a carry for five yards. That equates to 15 fantasy points in PPR formats, which isn’t bad, but also isn’t cutting it for what we’re used to seeing from Hill. Tagovailoa also didn’t go crazy with 299 passing yards and one TD, while Jaylen Waddle finishes with five catches for 85 yards. The Dolphins got up to a gigantic lead at halftime and just coasted the rest of the way. RB Jeff Wilson Jr. scored but also left due to injury.

Update — The Dolphins were able to hold on and cover the spread with a 30-15 win.

It terms of betting, you may not be very happy with the Dolphins benching players late in the game. The Dolphins were -14 on the spread heading into the game. Right now with just under 5:00 left in the fourth quarter, the Texans trail by 15 points. There’s a chance of some backdoor cover action in this game.