 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Broncos vs. Panthers inactives: Who is not playing in Week 12

The Broncos and Panthers meet in Week 12 of the NFL season. We break down what we know before Week 12 inactives arrive at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.

By TeddyRicketson
Brandon Stephens #21 of the Baltimore Ravens defends a pass intended for Terrace Marshall Jr. #88 of the Carolina Panthers during the second half at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Week 12 of the NFL season will continue on Sunday, November 27. The Denver Broncos will fly east to take on the Carolina Panthers in a non-conference game. Kickoff from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina is set for 1 p.m. ET, with the game airing on Fox.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but players have already been ruled out for both teams. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Broncos will be without WR K.J. Hamler (hamstring), DE Jonathan Harris (knee), WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and CB K’Waun Williams (wrist, elbow knee), who have been ruled out. Tight end Andrew Beck (hamstring) and DE Jacob Martin (knee) are both listed as questionable.

The Panthers have ruled out S Myles Hartsfield (ankle), DT Matt Ioannidis (calf) and LB Cory Littleton (ankle). Tight end Giovanni Ricci (neck) and QB P.J. Walker (ankle) are listed as doubtful. Sam Darnold has already been named the starter, so if Walker is active, he would still be the backup. Wide receiver Terrace Marshall (shoulder), TE Stephen Sullivan (illness) and TE Ian Thomas (illness) are all questionable.

More From DraftKings Nation