Buccaneers vs. Browns inactives: Who is not playing in Week 12

Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season will continue on Sunday, November 27. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be on the road facing the Cleveland Browns in a non-conference game. Kickoff from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio is set for 1 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Fox.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but the Bucs will be missing some key pieces. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

Tampa Bay has already ruled out WR Russell Gage (hamstring), G Luke Goedeke (foot) and RB Leonard Fournette (hip). Defensive tackle Vita Vea is questionable with a foot injury. He didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday but logged a limited practice on Friday.

The Browns have a brief injury report for this week. Only cornerback Greg Newsome has been ruled out as he is dealing with a concussion. Newsome didn’t log any practices this week, so being ruled out early didn’t come as a surprise. Tight end David Njoku had been limited this week with both an ankle and a knee injury but wasn’t listed on the injury report heading into the weekend.