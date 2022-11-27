Ravens vs. Jaguars inactives: Who is not playing in Week 12

Week 12 of the NFL season will continue on Sunday, November 27. The Baltimore Ravens will face the Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC matchup. Kickoff from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida is set for 1 p.m. ET, and the game will air on CBS.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there are some names to look out for Baltimore. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Ravens will be without CB Jalyn Armour-Davis (hip), T Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and TE Isaiah Likely (ankle). They have WR Devin Duvernay (hamstring), RB Gus Edwards (hamstring, knee), S Kyle Hamilton (knee) and WR Demarcus Robinson (hip) all listed as questionable. As of Sunday morning, Edwards and Duvernay are both expected to play in the game today.

The #Ravens listed RB Gus Edwards (hamstring/knee), WR Demarcus Robinson (hip) and WR Devin Duvernay (hamstring) as questionable for today -- and all are expected to play, sources say. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 27, 2022

The Jaguars have a healthy team this week. Barring the player being on IR, they should be active for Jacksonville. The Jags didn’t list a player on the injury report all week.