Texans vs. Dolphins inactives: Who is not playing in Week 12

Week 12 resumes on Sunday, November 27. The Houston Texans will hit the road to take on the Miami Dolphins in an AFC matchup. Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida is set for 1 p.m. ET, and the game will air on CBS.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but these teams are relatively healthy heading into this game. We will get the full list around 11: 30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Texans will only be without CB Derek Stingley, who was ruled out with a hamstring injury. He didn’t practice all week so being ruled out ahead of the weekend wasn’t a big surprise. Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (chest) and LB Neville Hewitt (hamstring) have dealt with injuries recently, but both logged full practices every day this week.

The Dolphins have yet to rule out a player. Running back Raheem Mostert (knee) is considered doubtful for the game. If he misses the game, backup Jeff Wilson Jr. would see a heavy workload. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (knee) is listed as questionable, but even if he is active, he would be the backup to Tua Tagovailoa.