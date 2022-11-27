Bears vs. Jets inactives: Who is not playing in Week 12

Football is back for Week 12 Sunday as we have a seven game slate for 1 p.m. ET. This matchup between the New York Jets and Chicago Bears is a bit odd given both of the teams starting quarterback will be out. One with injury and the other getting benched. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford and will air on Fox.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we can be pretty sure quarterback Justin Fields will be inactive today. He was questionable all week, but Ian Rapoport is reporting it’s a longshot he’ll play. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Bears will also be without safety Jaquan Brisker (concussion), cornerback Kyler Gordon (concussion), and linebacker Sterling Weatherford (concussion). Fields was limited in practice all week, while the other three did not log a practice all week. Nobody else was listed on the injury report.

The Jets will be without defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (elbow) and tight end Kenny Yeboah (calf). Tackle Duane Brown is listed as questionable, but will likely play. He was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday, but he logged a full practice on Friday.