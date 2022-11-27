Bengals vs. Titans inactives: Who is not playing in Week 12

On Sunday, football is back for Week 12 as we have a seven-game 1 p.m. ET slate. One of the most exciting games of the week will see the Tennessee Titans looking to avenge their loss in last year’s AFC Divisional Round against the Cincinnati Bengals. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Nissan Stadium in Nashville and will air on CBS.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but running back Joe Mixon (concussion) has already been ruled out. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Bengals will be without Mixon. Linebacker Joe Bachie (knee), wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (hip), safety Dax Hill (shoulder), defensive tackle Josh Tupou (calf) are all listed as questionable for this one. Chase is the big name listed here as it’s been reported he is a game-time decision. I would expect him to be out, but it will be interesting to see what happens there.

The Titans will be without defensive end Denico Autry (knee) and kicker Randy Bullock (right calf). Cornerback Kristian Fulton (hamstring), running back Hassan Haskins (hip), center Ben Jones (concussion), defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (ankle) are all listed as questionable. Jones is expected to play, while Fulton, Haskins, and Simmons are logged limited practices on Thursday and Friday, so it’ll be interesting to see what happens there.