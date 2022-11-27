Falcons vs. Commanders inactives: Who is not playing in Week 12

We are to Sunday of Week 12 and it should be an exciting day. We get to see the Atlanta Falcons and Washington Commanders face off in what is a battle of two teams on the fence trying to get into the playoffs. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from FedEx Field in Landover and will air on Fox.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but defensive end Chase Young (knee) was ruled out early Sunday morning after many fans thought it could be his season-debut. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Falcons will be without defensive tackle Jalen Dalton (toe). Linebacker Arnold Ebiketie (forearm), tackle Chuma Edoga (knee), tight end Feleipe Franks (calf), running back Caleb Huntley (ankle) are all listed as questionable. All four were limited in practice in every practice this week.

The Commanders will be without Young, linebacker Cole Holcomb (foot), wide receiver Dax Milne (foot), and cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (ankle). Tight end Logan Thomas (rib, illness) is listed as questionable, but Adam Schefter reported that he was expected to play today.